AI functions

AI Functions are built-in functions in ClickHouse that you can use to call AI or generate embeddings to work with your data, extract information, classify data, etc...

Note AI functions can return unpredictable outputs. The result will highly depend on the quality of the prompt and the model used.

All functions are sharing a common infrastructure that provides:

Quota enforcement : Per-query limits on tokens ( ai_function_max_input_tokens_per_query , ai_function_max_output_tokens_per_query ) and API calls ( ai_function_max_api_calls_per_query ).

: Per-query limits on tokens ( , ) and API calls ( ). Retry with backoff: Transient failures are retried ( ai_function_max_retries ) with exponential backoff ( ai_function_retry_initial_delay_ms ).

AI functions reference a named collection that stores provider credentials and configuration. The first argument to each function is the name of this collection.

Example statement to create a named collection with provider credentials:

CREATE NAMED COLLECTION ai_credentials AS provider = 'openai', endpoint = 'https://api.openai.com/v1/chat/completions', model = 'gpt-4o-mini', api_key = 'sk-...';

Parameter Type Default Description provider String — Model provider. Supported: 'openai' , 'anthropic' . See note below. endpoint String — API endpoint URL. model String — Model name (e.g. 'gpt-4o-mini' , 'text-embedding-3-small' ). api_key String — Authentication key for the provider. max_tokens UInt64 1024 Maximum number of output tokens per API call. api_version String — API version string. Used by Anthropic ( '2023-06-01' ).

Note Any OpenAI-compatible API (e.g. vLLM, Ollama, LiteLLM) can be used by setting provider = 'openai' and pointing the endpoint to your service.

All AI-related settings are listed in Settings under the ai_function_ prefix.

Provider provider value Chat functions Notes OpenAI 'openai' Yes Default provider. Anthropic 'anthropic' Yes Uses /v1/messages endpoint.

AI function activity is tracked through ClickHouse ProfileEvents:

ProfileEvent Description AIAPICalls Number of HTTP requests made to the AI provider. AIInputTokens Total input tokens consumed. AIOutputTokens Total output tokens consumed. AIRowsProcessed Number of rows that received a result. AIRowsSkipped Number of rows skipped (quota exceeded, or error with ai_function_throw_on_error = 0 ).

Query these events: