Formats for Input and Output Data

ClickHouse can accept and return data in various formats. A format supported for input can be used to parse the data provided to INSERT s, to perform SELECT s from a file-backed table such as File, URL or HDFS, or to read a dictionary. A format supported for output can be used to arrange the results of a SELECT , and to perform INSERT s into a file-backed table. All format names are case-insensitive.

The supported formats are:

Format Input Output TabSeparated ✔ ✔ TabSeparatedRaw ✔ ✔ TabSeparatedWithNames ✔ ✔ TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ TabSeparatedRawWithNames ✔ ✔ TabSeparatedRawWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ Template ✔ ✔ TemplateIgnoreSpaces ✔ ✗ CSV ✔ ✔ CSVWithNames ✔ ✔ CSVWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ CustomSeparated ✔ ✔ CustomSeparatedWithNames ✔ ✔ CustomSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ SQLInsert ✗ ✔ Values ✔ ✔ Vertical ✗ ✔ JSON ✔ ✔ JSONAsString ✔ ✗ JSONAsObject ✔ ✗ JSONStrings ✔ ✔ JSONColumns ✔ ✔ JSONColumnsWithMetadata ✔ ✔ JSONCompact ✔ ✔ JSONCompactStrings ✗ ✔ JSONCompactColumns ✔ ✔ JSONEachRow ✔ ✔ PrettyJSONEachRow ✗ ✔ JSONEachRowWithProgress ✗ ✔ JSONStringsEachRow ✔ ✔ JSONStringsEachRowWithProgress ✗ ✔ JSONCompactEachRow ✔ ✔ JSONCompactEachRowWithNames ✔ ✔ JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ JSONCompactEachRowWithProgress ✗ ✔ JSONCompactStringsEachRow ✔ ✔ JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames ✔ ✔ JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithProgress ✗ ✔ JSONObjectEachRow ✔ ✔ BSONEachRow ✔ ✔ TSKV ✔ ✔ Pretty ✗ ✔ PrettyNoEscapes ✗ ✔ PrettyMonoBlock ✗ ✔ PrettyNoEscapesMonoBlock ✗ ✔ PrettyCompact ✗ ✔ PrettyCompactNoEscapes ✗ ✔ PrettyCompactMonoBlock ✗ ✔ PrettyCompactNoEscapesMonoBlock ✗ ✔ PrettySpace ✗ ✔ PrettySpaceNoEscapes ✗ ✔ PrettySpaceMonoBlock ✗ ✔ PrettySpaceNoEscapesMonoBlock ✗ ✔ Prometheus ✗ ✔ Protobuf ✔ ✔ ProtobufSingle ✔ ✔ ProtobufList ✔ ✔ Avro ✔ ✔ AvroConfluent ✔ ✗ Parquet ✔ ✔ ParquetMetadata ✔ ✗ Arrow ✔ ✔ ArrowStream ✔ ✔ ORC ✔ ✔ One ✔ ✗ Npy ✔ ✔ RowBinary ✔ ✔ RowBinaryWithNames ✔ ✔ RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes ✔ ✔ RowBinaryWithDefaults ✔ ✗ Native ✔ ✔ Null ✗ ✔ XML ✗ ✔ CapnProto ✔ ✔ LineAsString ✔ ✔ Regexp ✔ ✗ RawBLOB ✔ ✔ MsgPack ✔ ✔ MySQLDump ✔ ✗ DWARF ✔ ✗ Markdown ✗ ✔ Form ✔ ✗

You can control some format processing parameters with the ClickHouse settings. For more information read the Settings section.

See TabSeparated

See TabSeparatedRaw

See TabSeparatedWithNames

See TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes

See TabSeparatedRawWithNames

See TabSeparatedRawWithNamesAndTypes

See Template

See TemplateIgnoreSpaces

See TSKV

See CSV

See CSVWithNames

See CSVWithNamesAndTypes

See CustomSeparated

See CustomSeparatedWithNames

See CustomSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes

See SQLInsert

See JSON

See JSONStrings

See JSONColumns

See JSONColumnsWithMetadata

See JSONAsString

See JSONAsObject

See JSONCompact

See JSONCompactStrings

See JSONCompactColumns

See JSONEachRow

See PrettyJSONEachRow

See JSONStringsEachRow

See JSONCompactEachRow

See JSONCompactStringsEachRow

See JSONEachRowWithProgress

See JSONStringsEachRowWithProgress

See JSONCompactEachRowWithNames

See JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes

Similar to JSONEachRowWithProgress but outputs row events in a compact form, like in the JSONCompactEachRow format.

See JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames

See JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes

See JSONObjectEachRow

See JSON Format Settings

See BSONEachRow

See Native

See Null

See Pretty

See PrettyNoEscapes

See PrettyMonoBlock

See PrettyNoEscapesMonoBlock

See PrettyCompact

See PrettyCompactNoEscapes

See PrettyCompactMonoBlock

See PrettyCompactNoEscapesMonoBlock

See PrettySpace

See PrettySpaceNoEscapes

See PrettySpaceMonoBlock

See PrettySpaceNoEscapesMonoBlock

See RowBinary

See RowBinaryWithNames

See RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes

See RowBinaryWithDefaults

See Values

See Vertical

See XML

See CapnProto

See Prometheus

See Protobuf

See ProtobufSingle

See ProtobufList

See Avro

See AvroConfluent

See Parquet

See ParquetMetadata

See Arrow

See ArrowStream

See ORC

See One

See Npy

See LineAsString

See also: LineAsStringWithNames, LineAsStringWithNamesAndTypes

See Regexp

The file name containing the format schema is set by the setting format_schema . It's required to set this setting when it is used one of the formats Cap'n Proto and Protobuf . The format schema is a combination of a file name and the name of a message type in this file, delimited by a colon, e.g. schemafile.proto:MessageType . If the file has the standard extension for the format (for example, .proto for Protobuf ), it can be omitted and in this case, the format schema looks like schemafile:MessageType .

If you input or output data via the client in interactive mode, the file name specified in the format schema can contain an absolute path or a path relative to the current directory on the client. If you use the client in the batch mode, the path to the schema must be relative due to security reasons.

If you input or output data via the HTTP interface the file name specified in the format schema should be located in the directory specified in format_schema_path in the server configuration.

Some formats such as CSV , TabSeparated , TSKV , JSONEachRow , Template , CustomSeparated and Protobuf can skip broken row if parsing error occurred and continue parsing from the beginning of next row. See input_format_allow_errors_num and input_format_allow_errors_ratio settings. Limitations:

In case of parsing error JSONEachRow skips all data until the new line (or EOF), so rows must be delimited by

to count errors correctly.

skips all data until the new line (or EOF), so rows must be delimited by to count errors correctly. Template and CustomSeparated use delimiter after the last column and delimiter between rows to find the beginning of next row, so skipping errors works only if at least one of them is not empty.

See RawBLOB

See Markdown

See MsgPack

See MySQLDump

See Dwarf

See Form