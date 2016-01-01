In this section, we will take a look at ClickHouse's support for Data Lakes. ClickHouse supports many of the most popular table formats and data catalogs, including Iceberg, Delta Lake, Hudi, AWS Glue, REST Catalog, Unity Catalog and Microsoft OneLake.

Open table formats

See iceberg which supports reading from Amazon S3 and S3-compatible services, HDFS, Azure and local file systems. icebergCluster is the distributed variant of the iceberg function.

See deltaLake which supports reading from Amazon S3 and S3-compatible services, Azure and local file systems. deltaLakeCluster is the distributed variant of the deltaLake function.

See hudi which supports reading from Amazon S3 and S3-compatible services. hudiCluster is the distributed variant of the hudi function.

Data catalogs

AWS Glue Data Catalog can be used with Iceberg tables. You can use it with the iceberg table engine, or with the DataLakeCatalog database engine.

The Iceberg REST Catalog can be used with Iceberg tables. You can use it with the iceberg table engine, or with the DataLakeCatalog database engine.

Unity Catalog can be used with both Delta Lake and Iceberg tables. You can use it with the iceberg or deltaLake table engines, or with the DataLakeCatalog database engine.

Microsoft OneLake can be used with both Delta Lake and Iceberg tables. You can use it with the DataLakeCatalog database engine.