Variant(T1, T2, ...)
This type represents a union of other data types. Type
Variant(T1, T2, ..., TN) means that each row of this type
has a value of either type
T1 or
T2 or ... or
TN or none of them (
NULL value).
The order of nested types doesn't matter: Variant(T1, T2) = Variant(T2, T1). Nested types can be arbitrary types except Nullable(...), LowCardinality(Nullable(...)) and Variant(...) types.
It's not recommended to use similar types as variants (for example different numeric types like
Variant(UInt32, Int64) or different date types like
Variant(Date, DateTime)),
because working with values of such types can lead to ambiguity. By default, creating such
Variant type will lead to an exception, but can be enabled using setting
allow_suspicious_variant_types
The Variant data type is a beta feature. To use it, set
enable_variant_type = 1.
Creating Variant
Using
Variant type in table column definition:
Using CAST from ordinary columns:
Using functions
if/multiIf when arguments don't have common type (setting
use_variant_as_common_type should be enabled for it):
Using functions 'array/map' if array elements/map values don't have common type (setting
use_variant_as_common_type should be enabled for it):
Reading Variant nested types as subcolumns
Variant type supports reading a single nested type from a Variant column using the type name as a subcolumn.
So, if you have column
variant Variant(T1, T2, T3) you can read a subcolumn of type
T2 using syntax
variant.T2,
this subcolumn will have type
Nullable(T2) if
T2 can be inside
Nullable and
T2 otherwise. This subcolumn will
be the same size as original
Variant column and will contain
NULL values (or empty values if
T2 cannot be inside
Nullable)
in all rows in which original
Variant column doesn't have type
T2.
Variant subcolumns can be also read using function
variantElement(variant_column, type_name).
Examples:
To know what variant is stored in each row function
variantType(variant_column) can be used. It returns
Enum with variant type name for each row (or
'None' if row is
NULL).
Example:
Conversion between a Variant column and other columns
There are 4 possible conversions that can be performed with a column of type
Variant.
Converting a String column to a Variant column
Conversion from
String to
Variant is performed by parsing a value of
Variant type from the string value:
Converting an ordinary column to a Variant column
It is possible to convert an ordinary column with type
T to a
Variant column containing this type:
Note: converting from
String type is always performed through parsing, if you need to convert
String column to
String variant of a
Variant without parsing, you can do the following:
Converting a Variant column to an ordinary column
It is possible to convert a
Variant column to an ordinary column. In this case all nested variants will be converted to a destination type:
Converting a Variant to another Variant
It is possible to convert a
Variant column to another
Variant column, but only if the destination
Variant column contains all nested types from the original
Variant:
Reading Variant type from the data
All text formats (TSV, CSV, CustomSeparated, Values, JSONEachRow, etc) supports reading
Variant type. During data parsing ClickHouse tries to insert value into most appropriate variant type.
Example:
Comparing values of Variant type
Values of a
Variant type can be compared only with values with the same
Variant type.
The result of operator
< for values
v1 with underlying type
T1 and
v2 with underlying type
T2 of a type
Variant(..., T1, ... T2, ...) is defined as follows:
- If
T1 = T2 = T, the result will be
v1.T < v2.T(underlying values will be compared).
- If
T1 != T2, the result will be
T1 < T2(type names will be compared).
Examples:
If you need to find the row with specific
Variant value, you can do one of the following:
- Cast value to the corresponding
Varianttype:
- Compare
Variantsubcolumn with required type:
Sometimes it can be useful to make additional check on variant type as subcolumns with complex types like
Array/Map/Tuple cannot be inside
Nullable and will have default values instead of
NULL on rows with different types:
Note: values of variants with different numeric types are considered as different variants and not compared between each other, their type names are compared instead.
Example:
Note by default
Variant type is not allowed in
GROUP BY/
ORDER BY keys, if you want to use it consider its special comparison rule and enable
allow_suspicious_types_in_group_by/
allow_suspicious_types_in_order_by settings.
JSONExtract functions with Variant
All
JSONExtract* functions support
Variant type: