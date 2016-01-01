Tuple(T1, T2, ...)

A tuple of elements, each having an individual type. Tuple must contain at least one element.

Tuples are used for temporary column grouping. Columns can be grouped when an IN expression is used in a query, and for specifying certain formal parameters of lambda functions. For more information, see the sections IN operators and Higher order functions.

Tuples can be the result of a query. In this case, for text formats other than JSON, values are comma-separated in brackets. In JSON formats, tuples are output as arrays (in square brackets).

You can use a function to create a tuple:

Example of creating a tuple:

A Tuple can contain a single element

Example:

Syntax (tuple_element1, tuple_element2) may be used to create a tuple of several elements without calling the tuple() function.

Example:

When creating tuples on the fly, ClickHouse interferes the type of the tuples arguments as the smallest types which can hold the provided argument value. If the value is NULL, the interfered type is Nullable.

Example of automatic data type detection:

Tuple elements can be referred to by name or by index:

Result:

Two tuples are compared by sequentially comparing their elements from the left to the right. If first tuples element is greater (smaller) than the second tuples corresponding element, then the first tuple is greater (smaller) than the second, otherwise (both elements are equal), the next element is compared.

Example:

