Time64
The Time64 data type allows storing time values with sub-second precision. Unlike DateTime64, it does not include a calendar date, but only represents time. The precision defines the resolution of stored values in fractional seconds.
Tick size (precision): 10-precision seconds. Valid range: [ 0 : 9 ]. Typically, are used - 3 (milliseconds), 6 (microseconds), 9 (nanoseconds).
Syntax:
Internally, Time64 stores data as an Int64 number of ticks since the start of the day (000:00:00.000000000). The tick resolution is determined by the precision parameter. Optionally, a time zone can be specified at the column level, which affects how time values are interpreted and displayed in text format.
Unlike DateTime64, Time64 does not store a date component, meaning that it only represents time. See details in Time.
Supported range of values: [000:00:00, 999:59:59.99999999]
Examples
- Creating a table with
Time64-type column and inserting data into it:
- Filtering on
Time64values
Unlike
Time,
Time64 values are not converted from
String automatically.
Contrary to inserting, the
toTime64 function will treat all values as the decimal variant, so precision needs to
be given after the decimal point.
- Getting a time zone for a
Time64-type value:
See Also
- Type conversion functions
- Functions for working with dates and times
- The
date_time_input_formatsetting
- The
date_time_output_formatsetting
- The
timezoneserver configuration parameter
- The
session_timezonesetting
- Operators for working with dates and times
Datedata type
Timedata type
DateTimedata type