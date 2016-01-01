Time64

The Time64 data type allows storing time values with sub-second precision. Unlike DateTime64, it does not include a calendar date, but only represents time. The precision defines the resolution of stored values in fractional seconds.

Tick size (precision): 10-precision seconds. Valid range: [ 0 : 9 ]. Typically, are used - 3 (milliseconds), 6 (microseconds), 9 (nanoseconds).

Syntax:

Internally, Time64 stores data as an Int64 number of ticks since the start of the day (000:00:00.000000000). The tick resolution is determined by the precision parameter. Optionally, a time zone can be specified at the column level, which affects how time values are interpreted and displayed in text format.

Unlike DateTime64, Time64 does not store a date component, meaning that it only represents time. See details in Time.

Supported range of values: [000:00:00, 999:59:59.99999999]

Creating a table with Time64 -type column and inserting data into it:

Filtering on Time64 values

Unlike Time , Time64 values are not converted from String automatically.

Contrary to inserting, the toTime64 function will treat all values as the decimal variant, so precision needs to be given after the decimal point.

Getting a time zone for a Time64 -type value:

See Also