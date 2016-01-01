Time
The
Time data type is used to store a time value independent of any calendar date. It is ideal for representing daily schedules, event times, or any situation where only the time component (hours, minutes, seconds) is important.
Syntax:
Supported range of values: [-999:59:59, 999:59:59].
Resolution: 1 second.
Speed
The
Date data type is faster than
Time under most conditions. But the
Time data type is around the same as
DateTime data type.
Due to the implementation details, the
Time and
DateTime type requires 4 bytes of storage, while
Date requires 2 bytes. However, when the database compresses the database, this difference is amplified.
Usage Remarks
The point in time is saved as a Unix timestamp, regardless of the time zone or daylight saving time.
Note: The Time data type does not observe time zones. It represents a time‐of‐day value on its own, without any date or regional offset context. Attempting to apply or change a time zone on Time columns has no effect and is not supported.
Examples
1. Creating a table with a
Time-type column and inserting data into it:
2. Filtering on
Time values
Time column values can be filtered using a string value in
WHERE predicate. It will be converted to
Time automatically:
3. Getting a time zone for a
Time-type column: