Interval

The family of data types representing time and date intervals. The resulting types of the INTERVAL operator.

Structure:

Time interval as an unsigned integer value.

Type of an interval.

Supported interval types:

NANOSECOND

MICROSECOND

MILLISECOND

SECOND

MINUTE

HOUR

DAY

WEEK

MONTH

QUARTER

YEAR

For each interval type, there is a separate data type. For example, the DAY interval corresponds to the IntervalDay data type:

You can use Interval -type values in arithmetical operations with Date and DateTime-type values. For example, you can add 4 days to the current time:

Also it is possible to use multiple intervals simultaneously:

And to compare values with different intervals: