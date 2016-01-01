Skip to main content
Interval

The family of data types representing time and date intervals. The resulting types of the INTERVAL operator.

Structure:

  • Time interval as an unsigned integer value.
  • Type of an interval.

Supported interval types:

  • NANOSECOND
  • MICROSECOND
  • MILLISECOND
  • SECOND
  • MINUTE
  • HOUR
  • DAY
  • WEEK
  • MONTH
  • QUARTER
  • YEAR

For each interval type, there is a separate data type. For example, the DAY interval corresponds to the IntervalDay data type:

Usage Remarks

You can use Interval-type values in arithmetical operations with Date and DateTime-type values. For example, you can add 4 days to the current time:

Also it is possible to use multiple intervals simultaneously:

And to compare values with different intervals:

