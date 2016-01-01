QBit Data Type
The
QBit data type reorganizes vector storage for faster approximate searches. Instead of storing each vector's elements together, it groups the same binary digit positions across all vectors.
This stores vectors at full precision while letting you choose the fine-grained quantization level at search time: read fewer bits for less I/O and faster calculations, or more bits for higher accuracy. You get the speed benefits of reduced data transfer and computation from quantization, but all the original data remains available when needed.
QBit data type and distance functions associated with it are currently experimental.
To enable them, please first run
SET allow_experimental_qbit_type = 1.
If you run into problems, kindly open an issue in the ClickHouse repository.
To declare a column of
QBit type, use the following syntax:
element_type– the type of each vector element. The allowed types are
BFloat16,
Float32and
Float64
dimension– the number of elements in each vector
Creating QBit
Using the
QBit type in table column definition:
QBit subcolumns
QBit implements a subcolumn access pattern that allows you to access individual bit planes of the stored vectors. Each bit position can be accessed using the
.N syntax, where
N is the bit position:
The number of accessible subcolumns depends on the element type:
BFloat16: 16 subcolumns (1-16)
Float32: 32 subcolumns (1-32)
Float64: 64 subcolumns (1-64)
Vector search functions
These are the distance functions for vector similarity search that use
QBit data type: