Object Data Type

This feature is not production-ready and deprecated. If you need to work with JSON documents, consider using this guide instead. A new implementation to support JSON object is in Beta. Further details here.

Stores JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) documents in a single column.

JSON can be used as an alias to Object('json') when setting use_json_alias_for_old_object_type is enabled.

Example 1

Creating a table with a JSON column and inserting data into it:

Example 2

To be able to create an ordered MergeTree family table, the sorting key has to be extracted into its column. For example, to insert a file of compressed HTTP access logs in JSON format: