Nullable(T)
Allows to store special marker (NULL) that denotes "missing value" alongside normal values allowed by
T. For example, a
Nullable(Int8) type column can store
Int8 type values, and the rows that do not have a value will store
NULL.
T can't be any of the composite data types Array, Map and Tuple but composite data types can contain
Nullable type values, e.g.
Array(Nullable(Int8)).
A
Nullable type field can't be included in table indexes.
NULL is the default value for any
Nullable type, unless specified otherwise in the ClickHouse server configuration.
Storage Features
To store
Nullable type values in a table column, ClickHouse uses a separate file with
NULL masks in addition to normal file with values. Entries in masks file allow ClickHouse to distinguish between
NULL and a default value of corresponding data type for each table row. Because of an additional file,
Nullable column consumes additional storage space compared to a similar normal one.
Using
Nullable almost always negatively affects performance, keep this in mind when designing your databases.
Finding NULL
It is possible to find
NULL values in a column by using
null subcolumn without reading the whole column. It returns
1 if the corresponding value is
NULL and
0 otherwise.
Example
Query:
Result: