Map(K, V)
Data type
Map(K, V) stores key-value pairs.
Unlike other databases, maps are not unique in ClickHouse, i.e. a map can contain two elements with the same key.
(The reason for that is that maps are internally implemented as
Array(Tuple(K, V)).)
You can use use syntax
m[k] to obtain the value for key
k in map
m.
Also,
m[k] scans the map, i.e. the runtime of the operation is linear in the size of the map.
Parameters
K— The type of the Map keys. Arbitrary type except Nullable and LowCardinality nested with Nullable types.
V— The type of the Map values. Arbitrary type.
Examples
Create a table with a column of type map:
To select
key2 values:
Result:
If the requested key
k is not contained in the map,
m[k] returns the value type's default value, e.g.
0 for integer types and
'' for string types.
To check whether a key exists in a map, you can use function mapContains.
Result:
Converting Tuple to Map
Values of type
Tuple() can be cast to values of type
Map() using function CAST:
Example
Query:
Result:
Reading subcolumns of Map
To avoid reading the entire map, you can use subcolumns
keys and
values in some cases.
Example
Query:
Result:
See Also
- map() function
- CAST() function
- -Map combinator for Map datatype