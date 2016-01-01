Int | UInt Types
ClickHouse offers a number of fixed-length integers,
with a sign (
Int) or without a sign (unsigned
UInt) ranging from one byte to 32 bytes.
When creating tables, numeric parameters for integer numbers can be set (e.g.
TINYINT(8),
SMALLINT(16),
INT(32),
BIGINT(64)), but ClickHouse ignores them.
Integer Ranges
Integer types have the following ranges:
|Type
|Range
Int8
|[-128 : 127]
Int16
|[-32768 : 32767]
Int32
|[-2147483648 : 2147483647]
Int64
|[-9223372036854775808 : 9223372036854775807]
Int128
|[-170141183460469231731687303715884105728 : 170141183460469231731687303715884105727]
Int256
|[-57896044618658097711785492504343953926634992332820282019728792003956564819968 : 57896044618658097711785492504343953926634992332820282019728792003956564819967]
Unsigned integer types have the following ranges:
|Type
|Range
UInt8
|[0 : 255]
UInt16
|[0 : 65535]
UInt32
|[0 : 4294967295]
UInt64
|[0 : 18446744073709551615]
UInt128
|[0 : 340282366920938463463374607431768211455]
UInt256
|[0 : 115792089237316195423570985008687907853269984665640564039457584007913129639935]
Integer Aliases
Integer types have the following aliases:
|Type
|Alias
Int8
TINYINT,
INT1,
BYTE,
TINYINT SIGNED,
INT1 SIGNED
Int16
SMALLINT,
SMALLINT SIGNED
Int32
INT,
INTEGER,
MEDIUMINT,
MEDIUMINT SIGNED,
INT SIGNED,
INTEGER SIGNED
Int64
BIGINT,
SIGNED,
BIGINT SIGNED,
TIME
Unsigned integer types have the following aliases:
|Type
|Alias
UInt8
TINYINT UNSIGNED,
INT1 UNSIGNED
UInt16
SMALLINT UNSIGNED
UInt32
MEDIUMINT UNSIGNED,
INT UNSIGNED,
INTEGER UNSIGNED
UInt64
UNSIGNED,
BIGINT UNSIGNED,
BIT,
SET