Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

Int | UInt Types

ClickHouse offers a number of fixed-length integers, with a sign (Int) or without a sign (unsigned UInt) ranging from one byte to 32 bytes.

When creating tables, numeric parameters for integer numbers can be set (e.g. TINYINT(8), SMALLINT(16), INT(32), BIGINT(64)), but ClickHouse ignores them.

Integer Ranges

Integer types have the following ranges:

TypeRange
Int8[-128 : 127]
Int16[-32768 : 32767]
Int32[-2147483648 : 2147483647]
Int64[-9223372036854775808 : 9223372036854775807]
Int128[-170141183460469231731687303715884105728 : 170141183460469231731687303715884105727]
Int256[-57896044618658097711785492504343953926634992332820282019728792003956564819968 : 57896044618658097711785492504343953926634992332820282019728792003956564819967]

Unsigned integer types have the following ranges:

TypeRange
UInt8[0 : 255]
UInt16[0 : 65535]
UInt32[0 : 4294967295]
UInt64[0 : 18446744073709551615]
UInt128[0 : 340282366920938463463374607431768211455]
UInt256[0 : 115792089237316195423570985008687907853269984665640564039457584007913129639935]

Integer Aliases

Integer types have the following aliases:

TypeAlias
Int8TINYINT, INT1, BYTE, TINYINT SIGNED, INT1 SIGNED
Int16SMALLINT, SMALLINT SIGNED
Int32INT, INTEGER, MEDIUMINT, MEDIUMINT SIGNED, INT SIGNED, INTEGER SIGNED
Int64BIGINT, SIGNED, BIGINT SIGNED, TIME

Unsigned integer types have the following aliases:

TypeAlias
UInt8TINYINT UNSIGNED, INT1 UNSIGNED
UInt16SMALLINT UNSIGNED
UInt32MEDIUMINT UNSIGNED, INT UNSIGNED, INTEGER UNSIGNED
UInt64UNSIGNED, BIGINT UNSIGNED, BIT, SET