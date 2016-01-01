Int | UInt Types

ClickHouse offers a number of fixed-length integers, with a sign ( Int ) or without a sign (unsigned UInt ) ranging from one byte to 32 bytes.

When creating tables, numeric parameters for integer numbers can be set (e.g. TINYINT(8) , SMALLINT(16) , INT(32) , BIGINT(64) ), but ClickHouse ignores them.

Integer types have the following ranges:

Type Range Int8 [-128 : 127] Int16 [-32768 : 32767] Int32 [-2147483648 : 2147483647] Int64 [-9223372036854775808 : 9223372036854775807] Int128 [-170141183460469231731687303715884105728 : 170141183460469231731687303715884105727] Int256 [-57896044618658097711785492504343953926634992332820282019728792003956564819968 : 57896044618658097711785492504343953926634992332820282019728792003956564819967]

Unsigned integer types have the following ranges:

Type Range UInt8 [0 : 255] UInt16 [0 : 65535] UInt32 [0 : 4294967295] UInt64 [0 : 18446744073709551615] UInt128 [0 : 340282366920938463463374607431768211455] UInt256 [0 : 115792089237316195423570985008687907853269984665640564039457584007913129639935]

Integer types have the following aliases:

Type Alias Int8 TINYINT , INT1 , BYTE , TINYINT SIGNED , INT1 SIGNED Int16 SMALLINT , SMALLINT SIGNED Int32 INT , INTEGER , MEDIUMINT , MEDIUMINT SIGNED , INT SIGNED , INTEGER SIGNED Int64 BIGINT , SIGNED , BIGINT SIGNED , TIME

Unsigned integer types have the following aliases: