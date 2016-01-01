Geometric
ClickHouse supports data types for representing geographical objects — locations, lands, etc.
Point
Point is represented by its X and Y coordinates, stored as a Tuple(Float64, Float64).
Example
Ring
Ring is a simple polygon without holes stored as an array of points: Array(Point).
Example
LineString
LineString is a line stored as an array of points: Array(Point).
Example
MultiLineString
MultiLineString is multiple lines stored as an array of
LineString: Array(LineString).
Example
Polygon
Polygon is a polygon with holes stored as an array of rings: Array(Ring). First element of outer array is the outer shape of polygon and all the following elements are holes.
Example
This is a polygon with one hole:
MultiPolygon
MultiPolygon consists of multiple polygons and is stored as an array of polygons: Array(Polygon).
Example
This multipolygon consists of two separate polygons — the first one without holes, and the second with one hole:
