Float32 | Float64 | BFloat16 Types

Note If you need accurate calculations, in particular if you work with financial or business data requiring a high precision, you should consider using Decimal instead. Floating Point Numbers might lead to inaccurate results as illustrated below:

The equivalent types in ClickHouse and in C are given below:

Float32 — float

Float64 — double

Float types in ClickHouse have the following aliases:

Float32 — FLOAT, REAL, SINGLE

Float64 — DOUBLE, DOUBLE PRECISION

When creating tables, numeric parameters for floating point numbers can be set (e.g. FLOAT(12) , FLOAT(15, 22) , DOUBLE(12) , DOUBLE(4, 18) ), but ClickHouse ignores them.

Computations with floating-point numbers might produce a rounding error.

The result of the calculation depends on the calculation method (the processor type and architecture of the computer system).

Floating-point calculations might result in numbers such as infinity ( Inf ) and "not-a-number" ( NaN ). This should be taken into account when processing the results of calculations.

In contrast to standard SQL, ClickHouse supports the following categories of floating-point numbers:

Inf – Infinity.

-Inf — Negative infinity.

NaN — Not a number.

See the rules for NaN sorting in the section ORDER BY clause.

BFloat16 is a 16-bit floating point data type with 8-bit exponent, sign, and 7-bit mantissa. It is useful for machine learning and AI applications.

ClickHouse supports conversions between Float32 and BFloat16 which can be done using the toFloat32() or toBFloat16 functions.