Dynamic
This type allows to store values of any type inside it without knowing all of them in advance.
To declare a column of
Dynamic type, use the following syntax:
Where
N is an optional parameter between
0 and
254 indicating how many different data types can be stored as separate subcolumns inside a column with type
Dynamic across single block of data that is stored separately (for example across single data part for MergeTree table). If this limit is exceeded, all values with new types will be stored together in a special shared data structure in binary form. Default value of
max_types is
32.
The Dynamic data type is a beta feature. To use it, set
enable_dynamic_type = 1.
Creating Dynamic
Using
Dynamic type in table column definition:
Using CAST from ordinary column:
Using CAST from
Variant column:
Reading Dynamic nested types as subcolumns
Dynamic type supports reading a single nested type from a
Dynamic column using the type name as a subcolumn.
So, if you have column
d Dynamic you can read a subcolumn of any valid type
T using syntax
d.T,
this subcolumn will have type
Nullable(T) if
T can be inside
Nullable and
T otherwise. This subcolumn will
be the same size as original
Dynamic column and will contain
NULL values (or empty values if
T cannot be inside
Nullable)
in all rows in which original
Dynamic column doesn't have type
T.
Dynamic subcolumns can be also read using function
dynamicElement(dynamic_column, type_name).
Examples:
To know what variant is stored in each row function
dynamicType(dynamic_column) can be used. It returns
String with value type name for each row (or
'None' if row is
NULL).
Example:
Conversion between Dynamic column and other columns
There are 4 possible conversions that can be performed with
Dynamic column.
Converting an ordinary column to a Dynamic column
Converting a String column to a Dynamic column through parsing
To parse
Dynamic type values from a
String column you can enable setting
cast_string_to_dynamic_use_inference:
Converting a Dynamic column to an ordinary column
It is possible to convert a
Dynamic column to an ordinary column. In this case all nested types will be converted to a destination type:
Converting a Variant column to Dynamic column
Converting a Dynamic(max_types=N) column to another Dynamic(max_types=K)
If
K >= N than during conversion the data doesn't change:
If
K < N, then the values with the rarest types will be inserted into a single special subcolumn, but still will be accessible:
Functions
isDynamicElementInSharedData returns
true for rows that are stored in a special shared data structure inside
Dynamic and as we can see, resulting column contains only 2 types that are not stored in shared data structure.
If
K=0, all types will be inserted into single special subcolumn:
Reading Dynamic type from the data
All text formats (TSV, CSV, CustomSeparated, Values, JSONEachRow, etc) supports reading
Dynamic type. During data parsing ClickHouse tries to infer the type of each value and use it during insertion to
Dynamic column.
Example:
Using Dynamic type in functions
Most of the functions support arguments with type
Dynamic. In this case the function is executed separately on each internal data type stored inside
Dynamic column.
When the result type of the function depends on the arguments types, the result of such function executed with
Dynamic arguments will be
Dynamic. When the result type of the function doesn't depend on the arguments types - the result will be
Nullable(T) where
T the usual result type of this function.
Examples:
If function cannot be executed on some type inside
Dynamic column, the exception will be thrown:
We can filter out unneeded types:
Or extract required type as subcolumn:
Using Dynamic type in ORDER BY and GROUP BY
During
ORDER BY and
GROUP BY values of
Dynamic types are compared similar to values of
Variant type:
The result of operator
< for values
d1 with underlying type
T1 and
d2 with underlying type
T2 of a type
Dynamic is defined as follows:
- If
T1 = T2 = T, the result will be
d1.T < d2.T(underlying values will be compared).
- If
T1 != T2, the result will be
T1 < T2(type names will be compared).
By default
Dynamic type is not allowed in
GROUP BY/
ORDER BY keys, if you want to use it consider its special comparison rule and enable
allow_suspicious_types_in_group_by/
allow_suspicious_types_in_order_by settings.
Examples:
Note: values of dynamic types with different numeric types are considered as different values and not compared between each other, their type names are compared instead.
Example:
Note: the described comparison rule is not applied during execution of comparison functions like
</
>/
= and others because of special work of functions with
Dynamic type
Reaching the limit in number of different data types stored inside Dynamic
Dynamic data type can store only limited number of different data types as separate subcolumns. By default, this limit is 32, but you can change it in type declaration using syntax
Dynamic(max_types=N) where N is between 0 and 254 (due to implementation details, it's impossible to have more than 254 different data types that can be stored as separate subcolumns inside Dynamic).
When the limit is reached, all new data types inserted to
Dynamic column will be inserted into a single shared data structure that stores values with different data types in binary form.
Let's see what happens when the limit is reached in different scenarios.
Reaching the limit during data parsing
During parsing of
Dynamic values from the data, when the limit is reached for current block of data, all new values will be inserted into shared data structure:
As we can see, after inserting 3 different data types
Int64,
Array(Int64) and
String all new types were inserted into special shared data structure.
During merges of data parts in MergeTree table engines
During merge of several data parts in MergeTree table the
Dynamic column in the resulting data part can reach the limit of different data types that can be stored in separate subcolumns inside and won't be able to store all types as subcolumns from source parts.
In this case ClickHouse chooses what types will remain as separate subcolumns after merge and what types will be inserted into shared data structure. In most cases ClickHouse tries to keep the most frequent types and store the rarest types in shared data structure, but it depends on the implementation.
Let's see an example of such merge. First, let's create a table with
Dynamic column, set the limit of different data types to
3 and insert values with
5 different types:
Each insert will create a separate data pert with
Dynamic column containing single type:
Now, let's merge all parts into one and see what will happen:
As we can see, ClickHouse kept the most frequent types
UInt64 and
Array(UInt64) as subcolumns and inserted all other types into shared data.
JSONExtract functions with Dynamic
All
JSONExtract* functions support
Dynamic type:
Binary output format
In RowBinary format values of
Dynamic type are serialized in the following format: