Dynamic

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

This type allows to store values of any type inside it without knowing all of them in advance.

To declare a column of Dynamic type, use the following syntax:

Where N is an optional parameter between 0 and 254 indicating how many different data types can be stored as separate subcolumns inside a column with type Dynamic across single block of data that is stored separately (for example across single data part for MergeTree table). If this limit is exceeded, all values with new types will be stored together in a special shared data structure in binary form. Default value of max_types is 32 .

Note The Dynamic data type is a beta feature. To use it, set enable_dynamic_type = 1 .

Using Dynamic type in table column definition:

Using CAST from ordinary column:

Using CAST from Variant column:

Dynamic type supports reading a single nested type from a Dynamic column using the type name as a subcolumn. So, if you have column d Dynamic you can read a subcolumn of any valid type T using syntax d.T , this subcolumn will have type Nullable(T) if T can be inside Nullable and T otherwise. This subcolumn will be the same size as original Dynamic column and will contain NULL values (or empty values if T cannot be inside Nullable ) in all rows in which original Dynamic column doesn't have type T .

Dynamic subcolumns can be also read using function dynamicElement(dynamic_column, type_name) .

Examples:

To know what variant is stored in each row function dynamicType(dynamic_column) can be used. It returns String with value type name for each row (or 'None' if row is NULL ).

Example:

There are 4 possible conversions that can be performed with Dynamic column.

To parse Dynamic type values from a String column you can enable setting cast_string_to_dynamic_use_inference :

It is possible to convert a Dynamic column to an ordinary column. In this case all nested types will be converted to a destination type:

If K >= N than during conversion the data doesn't change:

If K < N , then the values with the rarest types will be inserted into a single special subcolumn, but still will be accessible:

Functions isDynamicElementInSharedData returns true for rows that are stored in a special shared data structure inside Dynamic and as we can see, resulting column contains only 2 types that are not stored in shared data structure.

If K=0 , all types will be inserted into single special subcolumn:

All text formats (TSV, CSV, CustomSeparated, Values, JSONEachRow, etc) supports reading Dynamic type. During data parsing ClickHouse tries to infer the type of each value and use it during insertion to Dynamic column.

Example:

Most of the functions support arguments with type Dynamic . In this case the function is executed separately on each internal data type stored inside Dynamic column. When the result type of the function depends on the arguments types, the result of such function executed with Dynamic arguments will be Dynamic . When the result type of the function doesn't depend on the arguments types - the result will be Nullable(T) where T the usual result type of this function.

Examples:

If function cannot be executed on some type inside Dynamic column, the exception will be thrown:

We can filter out unneeded types:

Or extract required type as subcolumn:

During ORDER BY and GROUP BY values of Dynamic types are compared similar to values of Variant type: The result of operator < for values d1 with underlying type T1 and d2 with underlying type T2 of a type Dynamic is defined as follows:

If T1 = T2 = T , the result will be d1.T < d2.T (underlying values will be compared).

, the result will be (underlying values will be compared). If T1 != T2 , the result will be T1 < T2 (type names will be compared).

By default Dynamic type is not allowed in GROUP BY / ORDER BY keys, if you want to use it consider its special comparison rule and enable allow_suspicious_types_in_group_by / allow_suspicious_types_in_order_by settings.

Examples:

Note: values of dynamic types with different numeric types are considered as different values and not compared between each other, their type names are compared instead.

Example:

Note: the described comparison rule is not applied during execution of comparison functions like < / > / = and others because of special work of functions with Dynamic type

Dynamic data type can store only limited number of different data types as separate subcolumns. By default, this limit is 32, but you can change it in type declaration using syntax Dynamic(max_types=N) where N is between 0 and 254 (due to implementation details, it's impossible to have more than 254 different data types that can be stored as separate subcolumns inside Dynamic). When the limit is reached, all new data types inserted to Dynamic column will be inserted into a single shared data structure that stores values with different data types in binary form.

Let's see what happens when the limit is reached in different scenarios.

During parsing of Dynamic values from the data, when the limit is reached for current block of data, all new values will be inserted into shared data structure:

As we can see, after inserting 3 different data types Int64 , Array(Int64) and String all new types were inserted into special shared data structure.

During merge of several data parts in MergeTree table the Dynamic column in the resulting data part can reach the limit of different data types that can be stored in separate subcolumns inside and won't be able to store all types as subcolumns from source parts. In this case ClickHouse chooses what types will remain as separate subcolumns after merge and what types will be inserted into shared data structure. In most cases ClickHouse tries to keep the most frequent types and store the rarest types in shared data structure, but it depends on the implementation.

Let's see an example of such merge. First, let's create a table with Dynamic column, set the limit of different data types to 3 and insert values with 5 different types:

Each insert will create a separate data pert with Dynamic column containing single type:

Now, let's merge all parts into one and see what will happen:

As we can see, ClickHouse kept the most frequent types UInt64 and Array(UInt64) as subcolumns and inserted all other types into shared data.

All JSONExtract* functions support Dynamic type: