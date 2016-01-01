Domains
Domains are special-purpose types that add some extra features atop of existing base type, but leaving on-wire and on-disc format of the underlying data type intact. At the moment, ClickHouse does not support user-defined domains.
You can use domains anywhere corresponding base type can be used, for example:
- Create a column of a domain type
- Read/write values from/to domain column
- Use it as an index if a base type can be used as an index
- Call functions with values of domain column
Extra Features of Domains
- Explicit column type name in
SHOW CREATE TABLEor
DESCRIBE TABLE
- Input from human-friendly format with
INSERT INTO domain_table(domain_column) VALUES(...)
- Output to human-friendly format for
SELECT domain_column FROM domain_table
- Loading data from an external source in the human-friendly format:
INSERT INTO domain_table FORMAT CSV ...
Limitations
- Can't convert index column of base type to domain type via
ALTER TABLE.
- Can't implicitly convert string values into domain values when inserting data from another column or table.
- Domain adds no constrains on stored values.