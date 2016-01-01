Domains

Domains are special-purpose types that add some extra features atop of existing base type, but leaving on-wire and on-disc format of the underlying data type intact. At the moment, ClickHouse does not support user-defined domains.

You can use domains anywhere corresponding base type can be used, for example:

Create a column of a domain type

Read/write values from/to domain column

Use it as an index if a base type can be used as an index

Call functions with values of domain column

Explicit column type name in SHOW CREATE TABLE or DESCRIBE TABLE

or Input from human-friendly format with INSERT INTO domain_table(domain_column) VALUES(...)

Output to human-friendly format for SELECT domain_column FROM domain_table

Loading data from an external source in the human-friendly format: INSERT INTO domain_table FORMAT CSV ...