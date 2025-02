Date

A date. Stored in two bytes as the number of days since 1970-01-01 (unsigned). Allows storing values from just after the beginning of the Unix Epoch to the upper threshold defined by a constant at the compilation stage (currently, this is until the year 2149, but the final fully-supported year is 2148).

Supported range of values: [1970-01-01, 2149-06-06].

The date value is stored without the time zone.

Example

Creating a table with a Date -type column and inserting data into it:

