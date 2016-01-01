Data types binary encoding specification

This specification describes the binary format that can be used for binary encoding and decoding of ClickHouse data types. This format is used in Dynamic column binary serialization and can be used in input/output formats RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes and Native under corresponding settings.

The table below describes how each data type is represented in binary format. Each data type encoding consist of 1 byte that indicates the type and some optional additional information. var_uint in the binary encoding means that the size is encoded using Variable-Length Quantity compression.

ClickHouse data type Binary encoding Nothing 0x00 UInt8 0x01 UInt16 0x02 UInt32 0x03 UInt64 0x04 UInt128 0x05 UInt256 0x06 Int8 0x07 Int16 0x08 Int32 0x09 Int64 0x0A Int128 0x0B Int256 0x0C Float32 0x0D Float64 0x0E Date 0x0F Date32 0x10 DateTime 0x11 DateTime(time_zone) 0x12<var_uint_time_zone_name_size><time_zone_name_data> DateTime64(P) 0x13<uint8_precision> DateTime64(P, time_zone) 0x14<uint8_precision><var_uint_time_zone_name_size><time_zone_name_data> String 0x15 FixedString(N) 0x16<var_uint_size> Enum8 0x17<var_uint_number_of_elements><var_uint_name_size_1><name_data_1><int8_value_1>...<var_uint_name_size_N><name_data_N><int8_value_N> Enum16 0x18<var_uint_number_of_elements><var_uint_name_size_1><name_data_1><int16_little_endian_value_1>...><var_uint_name_size_N><name_data_N><int16_little_endian_value_N> Decimal32(P, S) 0x19<uint8_precision><uint8_scale> Decimal64(P, S) 0x1A<uint8_precision><uint8_scale> Decimal128(P, S) 0x1B<uint8_precision><uint8_scale> Decimal256(P, S) 0x1C<uint8_precision><uint8_scale> UUID 0x1D Array(T) 0x1E<nested_type_encoding> Tuple(T1, ..., TN) 0x1F<var_uint_number_of_elements><nested_type_encoding_1>...<nested_type_encoding_N> Tuple(name1 T1, ..., nameN TN) 0x20<var_uint_number_of_elements><var_uint_name_size_1><name_data_1><nested_type_encoding_1>...<var_uint_name_size_N><name_data_N><nested_type_encoding_N> Set 0x21 Interval 0x22<interval_kind> (see interval kind binary encoding) Nullable(T) 0x23<nested_type_encoding> Function 0x24<var_uint_number_of_arguments><argument_type_encoding_1>...<argument_type_encoding_N><return_type_encoding> AggregateFunction(function_name(param_1, ..., param_N), arg_T1, ..., arg_TN) 0x25<var_uint_version><var_uint_function_name_size><function_name_data><var_uint_number_of_parameters><param_1>...<param_N><var_uint_number_of_arguments><argument_type_encoding_1>...<argument_type_encoding_N> (see aggregate function parameter binary encoding) LowCardinality(T) 0x26<nested_type_encoding> Map(K, V) 0x27<key_type_encoding><value_type_encoding> IPv4 0x28 IPv6 0x29 Variant(T1, ..., TN) 0x2A<var_uint_number_of_variants><variant_type_encoding_1>...<variant_type_encoding_N> Dynamic(max_types=N) 0x2B<uint8_max_types> Custom type ( Ring , Polygon , etc) 0x2C<var_uint_type_name_size><type_name_data> Bool 0x2D SimpleAggregateFunction(function_name(param_1, ..., param_N), arg_T1, ..., arg_TN) 0x2E<var_uint_function_name_size><function_name_data><var_uint_number_of_parameters><param_1>...<param_N><var_uint_number_of_arguments><argument_type_encoding_1>...<argument_type_encoding_N> (see aggregate function parameter binary encoding) Nested(name1 T1, ..., nameN TN) 0x2F<var_uint_number_of_elements><var_uint_name_size_1><name_data_1><nested_type_encoding_1>...<var_uint_name_size_N><name_data_N><nested_type_encoding_N> JSON(max_dynamic_paths=N, max_dynamic_types=M, path Type, SKIP skip_path, SKIP REGEXP skip_path_regexp) 0x30<uint8_serialization_version><var_int_max_dynamic_paths><uint8_max_dynamic_types><var_uint_number_of_typed_paths><var_uint_path_name_size_1><path_name_data_1><encoded_type_1>...<var_uint_number_of_skip_paths><var_uint_skip_path_size_1><skip_path_data_1>...<var_uint_number_of_skip_path_regexps><var_uint_skip_path_regexp_size_1><skip_path_data_regexp_1>...

For type JSON byte uint8_serialization_version indicates the version of the serialization. Right now the version is always 0 but can change in future if new arguments will be introduced for JSON type.

The table below describes how different interval kinds of Interval data type are encoded.

Interval kind Binary encoding Nanosecond 0x00 Microsecond 0x01 Millisecond 0x02 Second 0x03 Minute 0x04 Hour 0x05 Day 0x06 Week 0x07 Month 0x08 Quarter 0x09 Year 0x1A

The table below describes how parameters of AggregateFunction and SimpleAggregateFunction are encoded. The encoding of a parameter consists of 1 byte indicating the type of the parameter and the value itself.