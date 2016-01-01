varSampStable

Calculate the sample variance of a data set. Unlike varSamp , this function uses a numerically stable algorithm. It works slower but provides a lower computational error.

Syntax

Alias: VAR_SAMP_STABLE

Parameters

x : The population for which you want to calculate the sample variance. (U)Int*, Float*, Decimal*.

Returned value

Returns the sample variance of the input data set. Float64.

Implementation details

The varSampStable function calculates the sample variance using the same formula as the varSamp :

∑ ( x − mean ( x ) ) 2 ( n − 1 ) \sum\frac{(x - \text{mean}(x))^2}{(n - 1)} ∑ ( n − 1 ) ( x − mean ( x ) ) 2 ​

Where:

x is each individual data point in the data set.

is each individual data point in the data set. mean(x) is the arithmetic mean of the data set.

is the arithmetic mean of the data set. n is the number of data points in the data set.

Example

Query:

Response: