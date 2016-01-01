varSampStable
varSampStable
Calculate the sample variance of a data set. Unlike
varSamp, this function uses a numerically stable algorithm. It works slower but provides a lower computational error.
Syntax
Alias:
VAR_SAMP_STABLE
Parameters
Returned value
- Returns the sample variance of the input data set. Float64.
Implementation details
The
varSampStable function calculates the sample variance using the same formula as the
varSamp:
Where:
xis each individual data point in the data set.
mean(x)is the arithmetic mean of the data set.
nis the number of data points in the data set.
Example
Query:
Response: