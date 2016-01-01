varSamp

Calculate the sample variance of a data set.

Syntax

Alias: VAR_SAMP .

Parameters

x : The population for which you want to calculate the sample variance. (U)Int*, Float*, Decimal*.

Returned value

Returns the sample variance of the input data set x . Float64.

Implementation details

The varSamp function calculates the sample variance using the following formula:

∑ ( x − mean ( x ) ) 2 ( n − 1 ) \sum\frac{(x - \text{mean}(x))^2}{(n - 1)} ∑ ( n − 1 ) ( x − mean ( x ) ) 2 ​

Where:

x is each individual data point in the data set.

is each individual data point in the data set. mean(x) is the arithmetic mean of the data set.

is the arithmetic mean of the data set. n is the number of data points in the data set.

The function assumes that the input data set represents a sample from a larger population. If you want to calculate the variance of the entire population (when you have the complete data set), you should use varPop instead.

Example

Query:

Response: