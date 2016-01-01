Skip to main content
varSamp

Calculate the sample variance of a data set.

Syntax

Alias: VAR_SAMP.

Parameters

Returned value

  • Returns the sample variance of the input data set x. Float64.

Implementation details

The varSamp function calculates the sample variance using the following formula:

(xmean(x))2(n1)\sum\frac{(x - \text{mean}(x))^2}{(n - 1)}

Where:

  • x is each individual data point in the data set.
  • mean(x) is the arithmetic mean of the data set.
  • n is the number of data points in the data set.

The function assumes that the input data set represents a sample from a larger population. If you want to calculate the variance of the entire population (when you have the complete data set), you should use varPop instead.

Example

Query:

Response: