varPop

Calculates the population variance:

Σ(xxˉ)2n\frac{\Sigma{(x - \bar{x})^2}}{n}

Syntax

varPop(x)

Alias: VAR_POP.

Parameters

Returned value

  • Returns the population variance of x. Float64.

Example

Query:

DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_data;
CREATE TABLE test_data
(
    x UInt8,
)
ENGINE = Memory;

INSERT INTO test_data VALUES (3), (3), (3), (4), (4), (5), (5), (7), (11), (15);

SELECT
    varPop(x) AS var_pop
FROM test_data;

Result:

┌─var_pop─┐
│    14.4 │
└─────────┘