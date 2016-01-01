FunctionsAggregate FunctionsAggregate FunctionsvarPopEdit this pagevarPopvarPop Calculates the population variance: Σ(x−xˉ)2n\frac{\Sigma{(x - \bar{x})^2}}{n}nΣ(x−xˉ)2 Syntax varPop(x) Alias: VAR_POP. Parameters x: Population of values to find the population variance of. (U)Int*, Float*, Decimal*. Returned value Returns the population variance of x. Float64. Example Query: DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_data; CREATE TABLE test_data ( x UInt8, ) ENGINE = Memory; INSERT INTO test_data VALUES (3), (3), (3), (4), (4), (5), (5), (7), (11), (15); SELECT varPop(x) AS var_pop FROM test_data; Result: ┌─var_pop─┐ │ 14.4 │ └─────────┘