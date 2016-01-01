uniqExact
Calculates the exact number of different argument values.
Use the
uniqExact function if you absolutely need an exact result. Otherwise use the uniq function.
The
uniqExact function uses more memory than
uniq, because the size of the state has unbounded growth as the number of different values increases.
Arguments
The function takes a variable number of parameters. Parameters can be
Tuple,
Array,
Date,
DateTime,
String, or numeric types.
Example
In this example we'll use the
uniqExact function to count the number of unique type codes (a short identifier for the type of aircraft) in the opensky data set.
