Calculates the approximate number of different argument values. It is the same as uniqCombined, but uses a 64-bit hash for all data types rather than just for the String data type.

Parameters

HLL_precision : The base-2 logarithm of the number of cells in HyperLogLog. Optionally, you can use the function as uniqCombined64(x[, ...]) . The default value for HLL_precision is 17, which is effectively 96 KiB of space (2^17 cells, 6 bits each).

X : A variable number of parameters. Parameters can be Tuple , Array , Date , DateTime , String , or numeric types.

Returned value

A number UInt64-type number.

Implementation details

The uniqCombined64 function:

Calculates a hash (64-bit hash for all data types) for all parameters in the aggregate, then uses it in calculations.

Uses a combination of three algorithms: array, hash table, and HyperLogLog with an error correction table. For a small number of distinct elements, an array is used. When the set size is larger, a hash table is used. For a larger number of elements, HyperLogLog is used, which will occupy a fixed amount of memory.

Provides the result deterministically (it does not depend on the query processing order).

Note Since it uses 64-bit hash for all types, the result does not suffer from very high error for cardinalities significantly larger than UINT_MAX like uniqCombined does, which uses a 32-bit hash for non- String types.

Compared to the uniq function, the uniqCombined64 function:

Consumes several times less memory.

Calculates with several times higher accuracy.

Example

In the example below uniqCombined64 is run on 1e10 different numbers returning a very close approximation of the number of different argument values.

Query:

Result:

By comparison the uniqCombined function returns a rather poor approximation for an input this size.

Query:

Result:

