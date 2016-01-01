uniqCombined

Calculates the approximate number of different argument values.

The uniqCombined function is a good choice for calculating the number of different values.

Arguments

HLL_precision : The base-2 logarithm of the number of cells in HyperLogLog. Optional, you can use the function as uniqCombined(x[, ...]) . The default value for HLL_precision is 17, which is effectively 96 KiB of space (2^17 cells, 6 bits each).

: The base-2 logarithm of the number of cells in HyperLogLog. Optional, you can use the function as . The default value for is 17, which is effectively 96 KiB of space (2^17 cells, 6 bits each). X : A variable number of parameters. Parameters can be Tuple , Array , Date , DateTime , String , or numeric types.

Returned value

A number UInt64-type number.

Implementation details

The uniqCombined function:

Calculates a hash (64-bit hash for String and 32-bit otherwise) for all parameters in the aggregate, then uses it in calculations.

and 32-bit otherwise) for all parameters in the aggregate, then uses it in calculations. Uses a combination of three algorithms: array, hash table, and HyperLogLog with an error correction table. For a small number of distinct elements, an array is used. When the set size is larger, a hash table is used. For a larger number of elements, HyperLogLog is used, which will occupy a fixed amount of memory.

Provides the result deterministically (it does not depend on the query processing order).

Note Since it uses a 32-bit hash for non- String types, the result will have very high error for cardinalities significantly larger than UINT_MAX (error will raise quickly after a few tens of billions of distinct values), hence in this case you should use uniqCombined64.

Compared to the uniq function, the uniqCombined function:

Consumes several times less memory.

Calculates with several times higher accuracy.

Usually has slightly lower performance. In some scenarios, uniqCombined can perform better than uniq , for example, with distributed queries that transmit a large number of aggregation states over the network.

Example

Query:

Result:

See the example section of uniqCombined64 for an example of the difference between uniqCombined and uniqCombined64 for much larger inputs.

See Also