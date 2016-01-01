timeSeriesRateToGrid

Aggregate function that takes time series data as pairs of timestamps and values and calculates PromQL-like rate from this data on a regular time grid described by start timestamp, end timestamp and step. For each point on the grid the samples for calculating rate are considered within the specified time window.

Parameters:

start timestamp - specifies start of the grid

end timestamp - specifies end of the grid

grid step - specifies step of the grid in seconds

staleness - specified the maximum "staleness" in seconds of the considered samples

Arguments:

timestamp - timestamp of the sample

value - value of the time series corresponding to the timestamp

Return value: rate values on the specified grid as an Array(Nullable(Float64)) . The returned array contains one value for each time grid point. The value is NULL if there are not enough samples within the window to calculate the rate value for a particular grid point.

Example: The following query calculates rate values on the grid [90, 105, 120, 135, 150, 165, 180, 195, 210]:

Response:

Also it is possible to pass multiple samples of timestamps and values as Arrays of equal size. The same query with array arguments: