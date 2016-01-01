timeSeriesInstantDeltaToGrid

Aggregate function that takes time series data as pairs of timestamps and values and calculates PromQL-like idelta from this data on a regular time grid described by start timestamp, end timestamp and step. For each point on the grid the samples for calculating idelta are considered within the specified time window.

Parameters:

start timestamp - specifies start of the grid

end timestamp - specifies end of the grid

grid step - specifies step of the grid in seconds

staleness - specified the maximum "staleness" in seconds of the considered samples

Arguments:

timestamp - timestamp of the sample

value - value of the time series corresponding to the timestamp

Return value: idelta values on the specified grid as an Array(Nullable(Float64)) . The returned array contains one value for each time grid point. The value is NULL if there are not enough samples within the window to calculate the instant delta value for a particular grid point.

Example: The following query calculates idelta values on the grid [90, 105, 120, 135, 150, 165, 180, 195, 210]:

Response:

Also it is possible to pass multiple samples of timestamps and values as Arrays of equal size. The same query with array arguments: