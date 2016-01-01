timeSeriesGroupArray

Sorts time series by timestamp in ascending order.

Syntax

Arguments

timestamp - timestamp of the sample

- timestamp of the sample value - value of the time series corresponding to the timestamp

Returned value

The function returns an array of tuples ( timestamp , value ) sorted by timestamp in ascending order. If there are multiple values for the same timestamp then the function chooses the greatest of these values.

Example

Response:

Also it is possible to pass multiple samples of timestamps and values as Arrays of equal size. The same query with array arguments: