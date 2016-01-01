Skip to main content
timeSeriesDeltaToGrid

Aggregate function that takes time series data as pairs of timestamps and values and calculates PromQL-like delta from this data on a regular time grid described by start timestamp, end timestamp and step. For each point on the grid the samples for calculating delta are considered within the specified time window.

Parameters:

  • start timestamp - specifies start of the grid
  • end timestamp - specifies end of the grid
  • grid step - specifies step of the grid in seconds
  • staleness - specified the maximum "staleness" in seconds of the considered samples

Arguments:

  • timestamp - timestamp of the sample
  • value - value of the time series corresponding to the timestamp

Return value: delta values on the specified grid as an Array(Nullable(Float64)). The returned array contains one value for each time grid point. The value is NULL if there are not enough samples within the window to calculate the delta value for a particular grid point.

Example: The following query calculates delta values on the grid [90, 105, 120, 135, 150, 165, 180, 195, 210]:

Response:

Also it is possible to pass multiple samples of timestamps and values as Arrays of equal size. The same query with array arguments:

note

This function is experimental, enable it by setting allow_experimental_ts_to_grid_aggregate_function=true.