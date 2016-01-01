timeSeriesChangesToGrid

Aggregate function that takes time series data as pairs of timestamps and values and calculates PromQL-like changes from this data on a regular time grid described by start timestamp, end timestamp and step. For each point on the grid the samples for calculating changes are considered within the specified time window.

Parameters:

start timestamp - specifies start of the grid

- specifies start of the grid end timestamp - specifies end of the grid

- specifies end of the grid grid step - specifies step of the grid in seconds

- specifies step of the grid in seconds staleness - specified the maximum "staleness" in seconds of the considered samples

Arguments:

timestamp - timestamp of the sample

- timestamp of the sample value - value of the time series corresponding to the timestamp

Return value: changes values on the specified grid as an Array(Nullable(Float64)) . The returned array contains one value for each time grid point. The value is NULL if there are no samples within the window to calculate the changes value for a particular grid point.

Example: The following query calculates changes values on the grid [90, 105, 120, 135, 150, 165, 180, 195, 210, 225]:

WITH -- NOTE: the gap between 130 and 190 is to show how values are filled for ts = 180 according to window paramater [110, 120, 130, 190, 200, 210, 220, 230]::Array(DateTime) AS timestamps, [1, 1, 3, 5, 5, 8, 12, 13]::Array(Float32) AS values, -- array of values corresponding to timestamps above 90 AS start_ts, -- start of timestamp grid 90 + 135 AS end_ts, -- end of timestamp grid 15 AS step_seconds, -- step of timestamp grid 45 AS window_seconds -- "staleness" window SELECT timeSeriesChangesToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamp, value) FROM ( -- This subquery converts arrays of timestamps and values into rows of `timestamp`, `value` SELECT arrayJoin(arrayZip(timestamps, values)) AS ts_and_val, ts_and_val.1 AS timestamp, ts_and_val.2 AS value );

Response:

┌─timeSeriesChangesToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamp, value)─┐ 1. │ [NULL,NULL,0,1,1,1,NULL,0,1,2] │ └───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Also it is possible to pass multiple samples of timestamps and values as Arrays of equal size. The same query with array arguments:

WITH [110, 120, 130, 190, 200, 210, 220, 230]::Array(DateTime) AS timestamps, [1, 1, 3, 5, 5, 8, 12, 13]::Array(Float32) AS values, 90 AS start_ts, 90 + 135 AS end_ts, 15 AS step_seconds, 45 AS window_seconds SELECT timeSeriesChangesToGrid(start_ts, end_ts, step_seconds, window_seconds)(timestamps, values);