theilsU function calculates the Theil's U uncertainty coefficient, a value that measures the association between two columns in a table. Its values range from −1.0 (100% negative association, or perfect inversion) to +1.0 (100% positive association, or perfect agreement). A value of 0.0 indicates the absence of association.
Syntax
Arguments
column1and
column2are the columns to be compared
Returned value
- a value between -1 and 1
Return type is always Float64.
Example
The following two columns being compared below have a small association with each other, so the value of
theilsU is negative:
Result: