sumWithOverflow
Computes the sum of the numbers, using the same data type for the result as for the input parameters. If the sum exceeds the maximum value for this data type, it is calculated with overflow.
Only works for numbers.
Syntax
Parameters
Returned value
Example
First we create a table
employees and insert some fictional employee data into it. For this example we will select
salary as
UInt16 such that a sum of these values may produce an overflow.
Query:
We query for the total amount of the employee salaries using the
sum and
sumWithOverflow functions and show their types using the
toTypeName function.
For the
sum function the resulting type is
UInt64, big enough to contain the sum, whilst for
sumWithOverflow the resulting type remains as
UInt16.
Query:
Result: