Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

sumCount

Calculates the sum of the numbers and counts the number of rows at the same time. The function is used by ClickHouse query optimizer: if there are multiple sum, count or avg functions in a query, they can be replaced to single sumCount function to reuse the calculations. The function is rarely needed to use explicitly.

Syntax

Arguments

Returned value

  • Tuple (sum, count), where sum is the sum of numbers and count is the number of rows with not-NULL values.

Type: Tuple.

Example

Query:

Result:

See also