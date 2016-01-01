sumCount

Calculates the sum of the numbers and counts the number of rows at the same time. The function is used by ClickHouse query optimizer: if there are multiple sum , count or avg functions in a query, they can be replaced to single sumCount function to reuse the calculations. The function is rarely needed to use explicitly.

Syntax

Arguments

x — Input value, must be Integer, Float, or Decimal.

Returned value

Tuple (sum, count) , where sum is the sum of numbers and count is the number of rows with not-NULL values.

Type: Tuple.

Example

Query:

Result:

See also