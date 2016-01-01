sumCount
Calculates the sum of the numbers and counts the number of rows at the same time. The function is used by ClickHouse query optimizer: if there are multiple
sum,
count or
avg functions in a query, they can be replaced to single
sumCount function to reuse the calculations. The function is rarely needed to use explicitly.
Syntax
Arguments
Returned value
- Tuple
(sum, count), where
sumis the sum of numbers and
countis the number of rows with not-NULL values.
Type: Tuple.
Example
Query:
Result:
See also
- optimize_syntax_fuse_functions setting.