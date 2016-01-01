studentTTestOneSample

Applies the one-sample Student's t-test to determine whether the mean of a sample differs from a known population mean.

Normality is assumed. The null hypothesis is that the sample mean equals the population mean.

Syntax

studentTTestOneSample([confidence_level])(sample_data, population_mean)

The optional confidence_level enables confidence interval calculation.

Arguments

sample_data — Sample data. Integer, Float or Decimal.

— Sample data. Integer, Float or Decimal. population_mean — Known population mean to test against. Integer, Float or Decimal (usually a constant).

Parameters

confidence_level — Confidence level for confidence intervals. Float in (0, 1).

Notes:

At least 2 observations are required; otherwise the result is (nan, nan) (and intervals if requested are nan ).

(and intervals if requested are ). Constant or near-constant input will also return nan due to zero (or effectively zero) standard error.

Returned values

Tuple with two or four elements (if confidence_level is specified):

calculated t-statistic. Float64.

calculated p-value (two-tailed). Float64.

calculated confidence-interval-low. Float64. (optional)

calculated confidence-interval-high. Float64. (optional)

Confidence intervals are for the sample mean at the given confidence level.

Examples

Input table:

┌─value─┐ │ 20.3 │ │ 21.1 │ │ 21.7 │ │ 19.9 │ │ 21.8 │ └───────┘

Without confidence interval:

SELECT studentTTestOneSample()(value, 20.0) FROM t; -- or simply SELECT studentTTestOneSample(value, 20.0) FROM t;

With confidence interval (95%):

SELECT studentTTestOneSample(0.95)(value, 20.0) FROM t;

