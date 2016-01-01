studentTTestOneSample
Applies the one-sample Student's t-test to determine whether the mean of a sample differs from a known population mean.
Normality is assumed. The null hypothesis is that the sample mean equals the population mean.
Syntax
The optional
confidence_level enables confidence interval calculation.
Arguments
sample_data— Sample data. Integer, Float or Decimal.
population_mean— Known population mean to test against. Integer, Float or Decimal (usually a constant).
Parameters
confidence_level— Confidence level for confidence intervals. Float in (0, 1).
Notes:
- At least 2 observations are required; otherwise the result is
(nan, nan)(and intervals if requested are
nan).
- Constant or near-constant input will also return
nandue to zero (or effectively zero) standard error.
Returned values
Tuple with two or four elements (if
confidence_level is specified):
- calculated t-statistic. Float64.
- calculated p-value (two-tailed). Float64.
- calculated confidence-interval-low. Float64. (optional)
- calculated confidence-interval-high. Float64. (optional)
Confidence intervals are for the sample mean at the given confidence level.
Examples
Input table:
Without confidence interval:
With confidence interval (95%):
