studentTTest
Applies Student's t-test to samples from two populations.
Syntax
Values of both samples are in the
sample_data column. If
sample_index equals to 0 then the value in that row belongs to the sample from the first population. Otherwise it belongs to the sample from the second population.
The null hypothesis is that means of populations are equal. Normal distribution with equal variances is assumed.
Arguments
Parameters
confidence_level— Confidence level in order to calculate confidence intervals. Float.
Returned values
Tuple with two or four elements (if the optional
confidence_level is specified):
- calculated t-statistic. Float64.
- calculated p-value. Float64.
- [calculated confidence-interval-low. Float64.]
- [calculated confidence-interval-high. Float64.]
Example
Input table:
Query:
Result:
