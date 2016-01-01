studentTTest

Applies Student's t-test to samples from two populations.

Syntax

Values of both samples are in the sample_data column. If sample_index equals to 0 then the value in that row belongs to the sample from the first population. Otherwise it belongs to the sample from the second population. The null hypothesis is that means of populations are equal. Normal distribution with equal variances is assumed.

Arguments

sample_data — Sample data. Integer, Float or Decimal.

— Sample data. Integer, Float or Decimal. sample_index — Sample index. Integer.

Parameters

confidence_level — Confidence level in order to calculate confidence intervals. Float.

Returned values

Tuple with two or four elements (if the optional confidence_level is specified):

calculated t-statistic. Float64.

calculated p-value. Float64.

[calculated confidence-interval-low. Float64.]

[calculated confidence-interval-high. Float64.]

Example

Input table:

Query:

Result:

