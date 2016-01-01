sparkbar
The function plots a frequency histogram for values
x and the repetition rate
y of these values over the interval
[min_x, max_x].
Repetitions for all
x falling into the same bucket are averaged, so data should be pre-aggregated.
Negative repetitions are ignored.
If no interval is specified, then the minimum
x is used as the interval start, and the maximum
x — as the interval end.
Otherwise, values outside the interval are ignored.
Syntax
Parameters
buckets— The number of segments. Type: Integer.
min_x— The interval start. Optional parameter.
max_x— The interval end. Optional parameter.
Arguments
x— The field with values.
y— The field with the frequency of values.
Returned value
- The frequency histogram.
Example
Query:
Result:
The alias for this function is sparkBar.