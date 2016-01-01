sparkbar

The function plots a frequency histogram for values x and the repetition rate y of these values over the interval [min_x, max_x] . Repetitions for all x falling into the same bucket are averaged, so data should be pre-aggregated. Negative repetitions are ignored.

If no interval is specified, then the minimum x is used as the interval start, and the maximum x — as the interval end. Otherwise, values outside the interval are ignored.

Syntax

Parameters

buckets — The number of segments. Type: Integer.

— The number of segments. Type: Integer. min_x — The interval start. Optional parameter.

— The interval start. Optional parameter. max_x — The interval end. Optional parameter.

Arguments

x — The field with values.

— The field with values. y — The field with the frequency of values.

Returned value

The frequency histogram.

Example

Query:

Result:

The alias for this function is sparkBar.