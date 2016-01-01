Skip to main content
quantilesTimingWeighted

Same as quantileTimingWeighted, but accept multiple parameters with quantile levels and return an Array filled with many values of that quantiles.

Example

Input table:

┌─response_time─┬─weight─┐
│            68 │      1 │
│           104 │      2 │
│           112 │      3 │
│           126 │      2 │
│           138 │      1 │
│           162 │      1 │
└───────────────┴────────┘

Query:

SELECT quantilesTimingWeighted(0,5, 0.99)(response_time, weight) FROM t

Result:

┌─quantilesTimingWeighted(0.5, 0.99)(response_time, weight)─┐
│ [112,162]                                                 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

See Also