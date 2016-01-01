quantilesTimingWeighted

Same as quantileTimingWeighted , but accept multiple parameters with quantile levels and return an Array filled with many values of that quantiles.

Example

Input table:

┌─response_time─┬─weight─┐ │ 68 │ 1 │ │ 104 │ 2 │ │ 112 │ 3 │ │ 126 │ 2 │ │ 138 │ 1 │ │ 162 │ 1 │ └───────────────┴────────┘

Query:

SELECT quantilesTimingWeighted(0,5, 0.99)(response_time, weight) FROM t

Result:

┌─quantilesTimingWeighted(0.5, 0.99)(response_time, weight)─┐ │ [112,162] │ └───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

See Also