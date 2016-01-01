quantilesExactExclusive

Exactly computes the quantiles of a numeric data sequence.

To get exact value, all the passed values ​​are combined into an array, which is then partially sorted. Therefore, the function consumes O(n) memory, where n is a number of values that were passed. However, for a small number of values, the function is very effective.

This function is equivalent to PERCENTILE.EXC Excel function, (type R6).

Works more efficiently with sets of levels than quantileExactExclusive.

Syntax

quantilesExactExclusive(level1, level2, ...)(expr)

Arguments

expr — Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, Date or DateTime.

Parameters

level — Levels of quantiles. Possible values: (0, 1) — bounds not included. Float.

Returned value

Array of quantiles of the specified levels.

Type of array values:

Float64 for numeric data type input.

Date if input values have the Date type.

type. DateTime if input values have the DateTime type.

Example

Query:

CREATE TABLE num AS numbers(1000); SELECT quantilesExactExclusive(0.25, 0.5, 0.75, 0.9, 0.95, 0.99, 0.999)(x) FROM (SELECT number AS x FROM num);

Result: