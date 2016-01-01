quantileExactWeighted
Exactly computes the quantile of a numeric data sequence, taking into account the weight of each element.
To get exact value, all the passed values are combined into an array, which is then partially sorted. Each value is counted with its weight, as if it is present
weight times. A hash table is used in the algorithm. Because of this, if the passed values are frequently repeated, the function consumes less RAM than quantileExact. You can use this function instead of
quantileExact and specify the weight 1.
When using multiple
quantile* functions with different levels in a query, the internal states are not combined (that is, the query works less efficiently than it could). In this case, use the quantiles function.
Syntax
Alias:
medianExactWeighted.
Arguments
level— Level of quantile. Optional parameter. Constant floating-point number from 0 to 1. We recommend using a
levelvalue in the range of
[0.01, 0.99]. Default value: 0.5. At
level=0.5the function calculates median.
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, Date or DateTime.
weight— Column with weights of sequence members. Weight is a number of value occurrences with Unsigned integer types.
Returned value
- Quantile of the specified level.
Type:
- Float64 for numeric data type input.
- Date if input values have the
Datetype.
- DateTime if input values have the
DateTimetype.
Example
Input table:
Query:
Result:
See Also