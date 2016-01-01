quantileDeterministic

Computes an approximate quantile of a numeric data sequence.

This function applies reservoir sampling with a reservoir size up to 8192 and deterministic algorithm of sampling. The result is deterministic. To get an exact quantile, use the quantileExact function.

When using multiple quantile* functions with different levels in a query, the internal states are not combined (that is, the query works less efficiently than it could). In this case, use the quantiles function.

Syntax

Alias: medianDeterministic .

Arguments

level — Level of quantile. Optional parameter. Constant floating-point number from 0 to 1. We recommend using a level value in the range of [0.01, 0.99] . Default value: 0.5. At level=0.5 the function calculates median.

— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, Date or DateTime. determinator — Number whose hash is used instead of a random number generator in the reservoir sampling algorithm to make the result of sampling deterministic. As a determinator you can use any deterministic positive number, for example, a user id or an event id. If the same determinator value occurs too often, the function works incorrectly.

Returned value

Approximate quantile of the specified level.

Type:

Float64 for numeric data type input.

Date if input values have the Date type.

type. DateTime if input values have the DateTime type.

Example

Input table:

Query:

Result:

