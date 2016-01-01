quantileDeterministic
Computes an approximate quantile of a numeric data sequence.
This function applies reservoir sampling with a reservoir size up to 8192 and deterministic algorithm of sampling. The result is deterministic. To get an exact quantile, use the quantileExact function.
When using multiple
quantile* functions with different levels in a query, the internal states are not combined (that is, the query works less efficiently than it could). In this case, use the quantiles function.
Syntax
Alias:
medianDeterministic.
Arguments
level— Level of quantile. Optional parameter. Constant floating-point number from 0 to 1. We recommend using a
levelvalue in the range of
[0.01, 0.99]. Default value: 0.5. At
level=0.5the function calculates median.
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, Date or DateTime.
determinator— Number whose hash is used instead of a random number generator in the reservoir sampling algorithm to make the result of sampling deterministic. As a determinator you can use any deterministic positive number, for example, a user id or an event id. If the same determinator value occurs too often, the function works incorrectly.
Returned value
- Approximate quantile of the specified level.
Type:
- Float64 for numeric data type input.
- Date if input values have the
Datetype.
- DateTime if input values have the
DateTimetype.
