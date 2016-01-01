quantileExactLow
Similar to
quantileExact, this computes the exact quantile of a numeric data sequence.
To get the exact value, all the passed values are combined into an array, which is then fully sorted. The sorting algorithm's complexity is
O(N·log(N)), where
N = std::distance(first, last) comparisons.
The return value depends on the quantile level and the number of elements in the selection, i.e. if the level is 0.5, then the function returns the lower median value for an even number of elements and the middle median value for an odd number of elements. Median is calculated similarly to the median_low implementation which is used in python.
For all other levels, the element at the index corresponding to the value of
level * size_of_array is returned. For example:
When using multiple
quantile* functions with different levels in a query, the internal states are not combined (that is, the query works less efficiently than it could). In this case, use the quantiles function.
Syntax
Alias:
medianExactLow.
Arguments
level— Level of quantile. Optional parameter. Constant floating-point number from 0 to 1. We recommend using a
levelvalue in the range of
[0.01, 0.99]. Default value: 0.5. At
level=0.5the function calculates median.
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, Date or DateTime.
Returned value
- Quantile of the specified level.
Type:
- Float64 for numeric data type input.
- Date if input values have the
Datetype.
- DateTime if input values have the
DateTimetype.
Example
Query:
Result: