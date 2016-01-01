quantileExactInclusive
Exactly computes the quantile of a numeric data sequence.
To get exact value, all the passed values are combined into an array, which is then partially sorted. Therefore, the function consumes
O(n) memory, where
n is a number of values that were passed. However, for a small number of values, the function is very effective.
This function is equivalent to PERCENTILE.INC Excel function, (type R7).
When using multiple
quantileExactInclusive functions with different levels in a query, the internal states are not combined (that is, the query works less efficiently than it could). In this case, use the quantilesExactInclusive function.
Syntax
Arguments
expr— Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, Date or DateTime.
Parameters
level— Level of quantile. Optional. Possible values: [0, 1] — bounds included. Default value: 0.5. At
level=0.5the function calculates median. Float.
Returned value
- Quantile of the specified level.
Type:
- Float64 for numeric data type input.
- Date if input values have the
Datetype.
- DateTime if input values have the
DateTimetype.
Example
Query:
Result: