quantileExactInclusive

Exactly computes the quantile of a numeric data sequence.

To get exact value, all the passed values ​​are combined into an array, which is then partially sorted. Therefore, the function consumes O(n) memory, where n is a number of values that were passed. However, for a small number of values, the function is very effective.

This function is equivalent to PERCENTILE.INC Excel function, (type R7).

When using multiple quantileExactInclusive functions with different levels in a query, the internal states are not combined (that is, the query works less efficiently than it could). In this case, use the quantilesExactInclusive function.

Syntax

quantileExactInclusive(level)(expr)

Arguments

expr — Expression over the column values resulting in numeric data types, Date or DateTime.

Parameters

level — Level of quantile. Optional. Possible values: [0, 1] — bounds included. Default value: 0.5. At level=0.5 the function calculates median. Float.

Returned value

Quantile of the specified level.

Type:

Float64 for numeric data type input.

Date if input values have the Date type.

type. DateTime if input values have the DateTime type.

Example

Query:

CREATE TABLE num AS numbers(1000); SELECT quantileExactInclusive(0.6)(x) FROM (SELECT number AS x FROM num);

Result: