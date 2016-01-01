minMap

Calculates the minimum from value array according to the keys specified in the key array.

Syntax

or

Alias: minMappedArrays

Note Passing a tuple of keys and value arrays is identical to passing an array of keys and an array of values.

The number of elements in key and value must be the same for each row that is totaled.

Parameters

key — Array of keys. Array.

— Array of keys. Array. value — Array of values. Array.

Returned value

Returns a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values calculated for the corresponding keys. Tuple(Array, Array).

Example

Query:

Result: