minMap

Calculates the minimum from value array according to the keys specified in the key array.

Syntax

or

Alias: minMappedArrays

Note
  • Passing a tuple of keys and value arrays is identical to passing an array of keys and an array of values.
  • The number of elements in key and value must be the same for each row that is totaled.

Parameters

  • key — Array of keys. Array.
  • value — Array of values. Array.

Returned value

  • Returns a tuple of two arrays: keys in sorted order, and values calculated for the corresponding keys. Tuple(Array, Array).

Example

Query:

Result: