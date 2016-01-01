maxIntersectionsPosition
Aggregate function that calculates the positions of the occurrences of the
maxIntersections function.
The syntax is:
Arguments
-
start_column– the numeric column that represents the start of each interval. If
start_columnis
NULLor 0 then the interval will be skipped.
-
end_column- the numeric column that represents the end of each interval. If
end_columnis
NULLor 0 then the interval will be skipped.
Returned value
Returns the start positions of the maximum number of intersected intervals.
Example
The intervals look like the following:
Notice that three of these intervals have the value 4 in common, and that starts with the 2nd interval:
Response:
In other words, the
(1,6) row is the start of the 3 intervals that intersect, and 3 is the maximum number of intervals that intersect.