maxIntersectionsPosition

Aggregate function that calculates the positions of the occurrences of the maxIntersections function.

The syntax is:

Arguments

start_column – the numeric column that represents the start of each interval. If start_column is NULL or 0 then the interval will be skipped.

end_column - the numeric column that represents the end of each interval. If end_column is NULL or 0 then the interval will be skipped.

Returned value

Returns the start positions of the maximum number of intersected intervals.

Example

The intervals look like the following:

Notice that three of these intervals have the value 4 in common, and that starts with the 2nd interval:

Response: