groupArraySample

Creates an array of sample argument values. The size of the resulting array is limited to max_size elements. Argument values are selected and added to the array randomly.

Syntax

Arguments

max_size — Maximum size of the resulting array. UInt64.

— Maximum size of the resulting array. UInt64. seed — Seed for the random number generator. Optional. UInt64. Default value: 123456 .

— Seed for the random number generator. Optional. UInt64. Default value: . x — Argument (column name or expression).

Returned values

Array of randomly selected x arguments.

Type: Array.

Examples

Consider table colors :

Query with column name as argument:

Result:

Query with column name and different seed:

Result:

Query with expression as argument:

Result: