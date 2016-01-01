groupArrayInsertAt

Inserts a value into the array at the specified position.

Syntax

If in one query several values are inserted into the same position, the function behaves in the following ways:

If a query is executed in a single thread, the first one of the inserted values is used.

If a query is executed in multiple threads, the resulting value is an undetermined one of the inserted values.

Arguments

x — Value to be inserted. Expression resulting in one of the supported data types.

pos — Position at which the specified element x is to be inserted. Index numbering in the array starts from zero. UInt32.

default_x — Default value for substituting in empty positions. Optional parameter. Expression resulting in the data type configured for the x parameter. If default_x is not defined, the default values are used.

size — Length of the resulting array. Optional parameter. When using this parameter, the default value default_x must be specified. UInt32.

Returned value

Array with inserted values.

Type: Array.

Example

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Query:

Result:

Multi-threaded insertion of elements into one position.

Query: