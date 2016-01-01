groupArray

Syntax: groupArray(x) or groupArray(max_size)(x)

Creates an array of argument values. Values can be added to the array in any (indeterminate) order.

The second version (with the max_size parameter) limits the size of the resulting array to max_size elements. For example, groupArray(1)(x) is equivalent to [any (x)] .

In some cases, you can still rely on the order of execution. This applies to cases when SELECT comes from a subquery that uses ORDER BY if the subquery result is small enough.

Example

Query:

Result:

The groupArray function will remove ᴺᵁᴸᴸ value based on the above results.