groupArray
Syntax:
groupArray(x) or
groupArray(max_size)(x)
Creates an array of argument values. Values can be added to the array in any (indeterminate) order.
The second version (with the
max_size parameter) limits the size of the resulting array to
max_size elements. For example,
groupArray(1)(x) is equivalent to
[any (x)].
In some cases, you can still rely on the order of execution. This applies to cases when
SELECT comes from a subquery that uses
ORDER BY if the subquery result is small enough.
Example
Query:
Result:
The groupArray function will remove ᴺᵁᴸᴸ value based on the above results.
- Alias:
array_agg.