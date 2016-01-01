flameGraph
Aggregate function which builds a flamegraph using the list of stacktraces. Outputs an array of strings which can be used by flamegraph.pl utility to render an SVG of the flamegraph.
Syntax
Parameters
traces— a stacktrace. Array(UInt64).
size— an allocation size for memory profiling. (optional - default
1). UInt64.
ptr— an allocation address. (optional - default
0). UInt64.
Note
In the case where
ptr != 0, a flameGraph will map allocations (size > 0) and deallocations (size < 0) with the same size and ptr.
Only allocations which were not freed are shown. Non mapped deallocations are ignored.
Returned value
- An array of strings for use with flamegraph.pl utility. Array(String).
Examples
Building a flamegraph based on a CPU query profiler
Building a flamegraph based on a memory query profiler, showing all allocations
Building a flamegraph based on a memory query profiler, showing allocations which were not deallocated in query context
Build a flamegraph based on memory query profiler, showing active allocations at the fixed point of time
- 1 - Memory usage per second
- 2 - Find a time point with maximal memory usage
- 3 - Fix active allocations at fixed point of time
- 4 - Find deallocations at fixed point of time