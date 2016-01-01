first_value
It is an alias for
any but it was introduced for compatibility with Window Functions, where sometimes it's necessary to process
NULL values (by default all ClickHouse aggregate functions ignore NULL values).
It supports declaring a modifier to respect nulls (
RESPECT NULLS), both under Window Functions and in normal aggregations.
As with
any, without Window Functions the result will be random if the source stream is not ordered and the return type
matches the input type (Null is only returned if the input is Nullable or -OrNull combinator is added).
examples
example1
By default, the NULL value is ignored.
example2
The NULL value is ignored.
example3
The NULL value is accepted.
example4
Stabilized result using the sub-query with
ORDER BY.