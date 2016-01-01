distinctJSONPaths
Calculates the list of distinct paths stored in JSON column.
Syntax
Arguments
json— JSON column.
Returned Value
- The sorted list of paths Array(String).
Example
Query:
Result:
distinctJSONPathsAndTypes
Calculates the list of distinct paths and their types stored in JSON column.
Syntax
Arguments
json— JSON column.
Returned Value
- The sorted map of paths and types Map(String, Array(String)).
Example
Query:
Result:
Note
If JSON declaration contains paths with specified types, these paths will be always included in the result of
distinctJSONPaths/distinctJSONPathsAndTypes functions even if input data didn't have values for these paths.