distinctJSONPaths

Calculates the list of distinct paths stored in JSON column.

Syntax

Arguments

json — JSON column.

Returned Value

The sorted list of paths Array(String).

Example

Query:

Result:

distinctJSONPathsAndTypes

Calculates the list of distinct paths and their types stored in JSON column.

Syntax

Arguments

json — JSON column.

Returned Value

The sorted map of paths and types Map(String, Array(String)).

Example

Query:

Result:

Note