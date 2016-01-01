Skip to main content
distinctJSONPaths

Calculates the list of distinct paths stored in JSON column.

Syntax

Arguments

  • jsonJSON column.

Returned Value

Example

Query:

Result:

distinctJSONPathsAndTypes

Calculates the list of distinct paths and their types stored in JSON column.

Syntax

Arguments

  • jsonJSON column.

Returned Value

Example

Query:

Result:

Note

If JSON declaration contains paths with specified types, these paths will be always included in the result of distinctJSONPaths/distinctJSONPathsAndTypes functions even if input data didn't have values for these paths.